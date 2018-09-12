Alpine Global Management LLC Has $805,000 Holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)

Alpine Global Management LLC lowered its position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,643,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,984,000 after purchasing an additional 565,410 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,688,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,411,000 after purchasing an additional 608,883 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,813,000 after purchasing an additional 338,983 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,356,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 210,095 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 935,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,762,000 after purchasing an additional 170,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

AIMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.01 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

NASDAQ AIMT opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of -0.28.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

