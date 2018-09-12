Alphabet Inc Class C’s (GOOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,405.00 target price (up from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet Inc Class C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.72.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,177.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $810.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.11. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1-year low of $909.70 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.30, for a total value of $905,217.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,135.82, for a total transaction of $82,914.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,672 shares of company stock valued at $98,912,230. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth about $113,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, WealthShield LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

