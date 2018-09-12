Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A comprises approximately 4.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,428,946,000 after buying an additional 269,848 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 134,676.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 17,925,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,154,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,266,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,458,000 after purchasing an additional 575,882 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,313.72.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A stock opened at $1,189.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $924.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

