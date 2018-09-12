Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $2.62 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Stock

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28,671.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 750,335 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 35,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

DIA opened at $260.03 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $221.07 and a 52-week high of $265.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $6.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

