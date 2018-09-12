Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $13.07 Million in ProShares Short High Yield (SJB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 563,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,000. ProShares Short High Yield comprises approximately 5.9% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 9.63% of ProShares Short High Yield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,982,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,896,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

