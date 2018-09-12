ALIS (ALIS) Price Down 45.6% This Week

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. One ALIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, IDEX and CoinExchange. ALIS has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $2,425.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ALIS has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00281252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00145857 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000521 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,209,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,936,012 tokens. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp . The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

