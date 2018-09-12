Alcoa (AA) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Shares of AA stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Alcoa had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,057,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,605,000 after buying an additional 437,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,101,000 after buying an additional 437,117 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 72.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,356,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,960,000 after buying an additional 991,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,086,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,796,000 after buying an additional 267,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,768,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,517,000 after buying an additional 133,186 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

