Albion Financial Group UT Sells 3,058 Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $166,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.73%.

SNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.