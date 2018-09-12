Albion Financial Group UT Invests $1.64 Million in Evergy (EVRG) Stock

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,278,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,484,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Marshwinds Advisory Co. bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $939,000.

Several research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of EVRG opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $59.28.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Hawley sold 2,100 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $120,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 43,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,501,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,486.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

