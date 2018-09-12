Albion Financial Group UT Has $4.52 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,147,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,398,000 after acquiring an additional 56,002 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after buying an additional 67,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 293,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

