Agostino Ricupati Sells 1,575 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Stock

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.56, for a total transaction of $411,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $496,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of COO stock opened at $263.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $216.47 and a 1-year high of $267.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.44 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 5.23%. analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $834,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,054,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,163,000 after acquiring an additional 323,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $616,595,000 after acquiring an additional 502,783 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 825,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,378,000 after acquiring an additional 126,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 755,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,935,000 after acquiring an additional 113,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.