Agostino Ricupati Sells 1,575 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Stock

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.56, for a total transaction of $411,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $496,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of COO stock opened at $263.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $216.47 and a 1-year high of $267.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.44 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 5.23%. analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $834,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,054,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,163,000 after acquiring an additional 323,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $616,595,000 after acquiring an additional 502,783 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 825,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,378,000 after acquiring an additional 126,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 755,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,935,000 after acquiring an additional 113,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

