Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 442,356 shares.The stock last traded at $0.30 and had previously closed at $0.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Agile Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

The stock has a market cap of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 298,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $89,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,355,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 76.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 343,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 62.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 82.3% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 66,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

