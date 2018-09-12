AES Corp (AES) Position Cut by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,778 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AES were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 147,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 280,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AES by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 88,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 19.26%. equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. AES’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

