Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) Shares Sold by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,750 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Aerohive Networks worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Aerohive Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerohive Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 532.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 711.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerohive Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of HIVE opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.16. Aerohive Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter. Aerohive Networks had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 94.49%. research analysts predict that Aerohive Networks Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

