Aerium Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (AERM)

Aerium (CURRENCY:AERM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Aerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Aerium has a market capitalization of $371,632.00 and $0.00 worth of Aerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aerium has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.02752261 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00553528 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00029198 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013309 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019829 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033909 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00936904 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00019259 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012895 BTC.

About Aerium

AERM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Aerium’s total supply is 164,348,058 coins and its circulating supply is 112,204,684 coins. Aerium’s official Twitter account is @AeriumCoin . The official website for Aerium is www.aeriumx.net

Aerium Coin Trading

Aerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

