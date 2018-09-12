AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,345 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.16% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 1,460,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,141,000 after purchasing an additional 895,252 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 17,297.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,036,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,599 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,258,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 6,751.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 607,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 598,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $34.15.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.