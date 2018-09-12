AE Wealth Management LLC Has $34.29 Million Position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (CRED)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CRED) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,653 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF were worth $34,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 1,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000.

CRED stock opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.38 and a 1-year high of $112.93.

iShares Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. Credit Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of investment-grade corporate debt and sovereign, supranational, local authority and non-United States agency bonds that are the United States dollar denominated and have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year.

