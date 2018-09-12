AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $313,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a $0.1745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

