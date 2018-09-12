Adobe Systems (ADBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Adobe Systems has set its Q3 guidance at $1.68 EPS.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Adobe Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adobe Systems to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Adobe Systems stock opened at $267.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Systems has a 12-month low of $143.95 and a 12-month high of $269.96. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,324 shares of company stock worth $6,511,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

