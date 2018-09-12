Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,418,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,070,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,626,000 after acquiring an additional 952,469 shares during the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $233.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Nomura raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

