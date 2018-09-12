Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Receives $46.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Acxiom in a report on Sunday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Acxiom from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acxiom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Acxiom from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

In other Acxiom news, CFO Warren Jenson sold 72,783 shares of Acxiom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $3,136,947.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 5,000 shares of Acxiom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,181,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACXM. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Acxiom during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Acxiom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acxiom by 4.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acxiom during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acxiom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACXM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 338,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,333. Acxiom has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.26 million. Acxiom had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Acxiom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

