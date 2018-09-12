Acuta Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.30 Million Position in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Magenta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,172,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director David Scadden bought 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Shares of MGTA opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($2.03). sell-side analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

