Acuta Capital Partners LLC Sells 324,722 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 324,722 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Biosciences accounts for 1.7% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBIO. B. Riley cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.32. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.08. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.51%. equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

