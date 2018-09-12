Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Shares Sold by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156,900 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 473,400 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 54,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 216,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $6,858,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian F. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $785,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,112,444 shares of company stock valued at $33,746,422. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.90. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACOR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

