Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACOR. TheStreet upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Acorda Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.77.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

ACOR opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.63 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, insider Burkhard Blank sold 6,250 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $154,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 13,829 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $384,722.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,112,444 shares of company stock valued at $33,746,422. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 68,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

Featured Article: Stop Order

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.