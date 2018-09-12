Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $17.87 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,144 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $113.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

