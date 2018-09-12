ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 970,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $28,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 114,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,534,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $103,267.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 5,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $190,915.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. research analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABM. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

