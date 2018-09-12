6,770 Shares in Apergy Corp (APY) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Asset Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

APY opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $305.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.70 million. analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apergy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

