$657.18 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will post $657.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $637.01 million to $668.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $688.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.01 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 94.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $203,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $221,000.

NYSE:PK opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.87%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

