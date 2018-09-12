49,801 Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Acquired by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.89. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $268.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.98%. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,172 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $95,806.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

