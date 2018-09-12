$49.17 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce $49.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.50 million and the lowest is $48.04 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $46.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $203.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.50 million to $204.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $222.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $226.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million. Limelight Networks had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

LLNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $178,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurt Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,400 shares of company stock worth $706,916. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.00, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.27. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

