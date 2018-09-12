37,400 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Acquired by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Cisco Systems comprises 3.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.76.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $226.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

