$267.80 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (FSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post sales of $267.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.10 million and the lowest is $260.60 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $248.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.83 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 177,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,030. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

