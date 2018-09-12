24,800 Shares in Fiserv Inc (FISV) Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Fiserv makes up 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 467,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,754,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,600,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

FISV opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $60.19 and a 12-month high of $81.21.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.