2,126 Shares in Moody’s Co. (MCO) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,815,000 after acquiring an additional 326,025 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 801.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 22.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “$184.49” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

MCO opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 907.23%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.00%.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total transaction of $1,761,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,888 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Linda Huber acquired 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.31 per share, with a total value of $157,663.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.