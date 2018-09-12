$196.88 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce sales of $196.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.77 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $80.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $681.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $672.43 million to $691.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $878.31 million per share, with estimates ranging from $872.83 million to $883.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,641 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 54.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 266,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,782. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $771.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 2.52.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.