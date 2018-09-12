1,911 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $142,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $164.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $166.03.

