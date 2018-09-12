180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN) Chairman Kevin Rendino Acquires 10,000 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Chairman Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 482,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,774.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 30th, Kevin Rendino acquired 675 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,532.25.
- On Thursday, June 28th, Kevin Rendino acquired 980 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,224.60.
- On Wednesday, June 20th, Kevin Rendino acquired 3,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,720.00.
180 Degree Capital stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of 180 Degree Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics.
