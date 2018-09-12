$179.78 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post $179.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.30 million to $180.05 million. Ichor posted sales of $164.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $892.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $886.24 million to $897.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $998.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $950.15 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Ichor had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $248.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.39 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “$20.46” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen set a $32.00 price target on Ichor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ichor has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $535.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 4.87.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $103,568.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Andreson bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $125,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $146,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $202,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $223,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $304,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

