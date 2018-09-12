15,162 Shares in G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,902,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,073,000 after buying an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,462,000 after buying an additional 409,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,497.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,890,000 after buying an additional 1,183,940 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7,889.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 449,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after buying an additional 444,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,324,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Seth Rudnick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $599,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terry L. Murdock sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $178,061.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,064 shares of company stock worth $2,865,583 over the last 90 days. 15.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of -1.36. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

