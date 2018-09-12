11,210 Shares in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock makes up approximately 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 308,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $54,358,000 after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 612,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,979,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $702,289,000 after purchasing an additional 71,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $165.94 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $149.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $473.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. BidaskClub lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura began coverage on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.33.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $149,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $48,417,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,300,078 shares of company stock worth $1,991,797,235 in the last 90 days. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

