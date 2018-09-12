10,918 Shares in LKQ Co. (LKQ) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $62,981,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $48,281,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,102,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,523 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,681,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 10,434,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,978,000 after purchasing an additional 857,458 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $268,716.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.57. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

