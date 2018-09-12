10,680 Shares in Insperity Inc (NSP) Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 566.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NYSE:NSP opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 122.44%. The business had revenue of $922.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. First Analysis lowered shares of Insperity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

In other news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $4,723,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 582,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,097,998.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 20,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $2,263,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,663 shares of company stock valued at $18,651,192. Company insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.