10,153 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,676,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJK opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $24.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th.

