$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.56. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 387.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. 2,349,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,016. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other news, CAO Wayne Yu purchased 1,750 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $56,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 334.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,670,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after buying an additional 2,826,495 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 314.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,112,000 after buying an additional 2,541,867 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,681.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,195,000 after buying an additional 1,042,298 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after buying an additional 896,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 100.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after buying an additional 790,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

