$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.60. YRC Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow YRC Worldwide.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on YRC Worldwide from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of YRCW stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,248. YRC Worldwide has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.51. The firm has a market cap of $317.70 million, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 3.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 369,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 109,150 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

