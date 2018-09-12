$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “$39.60” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,368,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.09. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.