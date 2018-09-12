$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univar Inc (UNVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Univar reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Univar will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Univar had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Berenberg Bank raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

UNVR stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Univar by 148.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

