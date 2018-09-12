-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sesen Bio Inc (SESN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sesen Bio.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sesen Bio to $3.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at $147,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at $195,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at $293,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at $1,804,000. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 692,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,120. The stock has a market cap of $169.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.58. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.