$0.04 EPS Expected for Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Energy Recovery posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

In related news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 101,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $828,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $293,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $161,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 154.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 10.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 17.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 251,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,040. The firm has a market cap of $485.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.71 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

